The Phoenix Network:
 
 
About  |  Advertise
Adult  |  Blogs  |  In Pictures
 
HOT TOPICS:
FOLLOW US:
Let's be friends 		Become a fan of the Phoenix Facebook page Follow The Boston Phoenix on Twitter Follow The Boston Phoenix on YouTube

PROVIDENCE

Farewell, Providence Phoenix
The Ocean State loses its voice - BY PHILIP EIL
1017_Test_list.jpg

Dear Providence Phoenix...

An avalanche of remembrances, tributes, tall tales, and trivia
Some made us chuckle, others made us choke up.
By: PHOENIX STAFF  |  October 15, 2014
1017_Me_list.jpg

Lifetime piling up

My back pages: Notes on 1809 weeks of newspaper-making
The last deadline.
By: LOU PAPINEAU  |  October 16, 2014
1017_Chris_list.jpg

Spreading the news

A Thursday ride with "the Phoenix guy"
“It’s sort of like a bird feeder — once you put the paper out, [the people] come by.”
By: PHILIP EIL  |  October 16, 2014
1017_TJI_Girls_list.jpg

Singing good covers of bad songs for a great cause

Amplifiers, Etc.
Power chords and empowerment.
By: LIZ LEE  |  October 15, 2014
1017_TJI_Yank_list.jpg

Tractors, cow poop, nunchucks, and cider donuts

The Great Outdoors
The cow poop has everyone excited.
By: MATTHEW LAWRENCE  |  October 15, 2014
1017_Local_list.jpg

Tonal recall

Fond flashbacks from the club crawl
Adios to "Homegrown Product"
By: CHRIS CONTI  |  October 15, 2014
1017_Art_list.jpg

Making life more magical

On ideas and community
Just do it.
By: GREG COOK  |  October 15, 2014
1017_Regina_list.jpg

The spark of inspiration

A conversation with Regina Carter
"There’s an artist in each of us."
By: JOHNETTE RODRIGUEZ  |  October 15, 2014
1010_Newp_list.jpg

Which way will the dice roll?

Election Day brings a referendum on Newport Grand — and the City By the Sea's future
A dive into the controversy over bringing poker tables, roulette wheels, and flesh-and-blood blackjack dealers to Newport.
By: PHILIP EIL  |  October 08, 2014
1010_TJI_Maker_list.jpg

Beer, balloons, and bucket-and-bicycle-chain 3D printers

Look what I made!
On Saturday, October 11 at the Rhode Island Mini Maker Faire in downtown Providence, Jeff Del Papa will show off his coin flipper.
By: ZACH GREEN  |  October 08, 2014
1010_Beer_list.jpg

Achieve brew bliss!

Beervana raises the bar — again! Plus, the fest's complete beer list!
There’s no such thing as a bad beer fest.
By: LOU PAPINEAU  |  October 09, 2014
1010_TJI_Athen_list.jpg

The Athenaeum aims for the under-50 crowd

The Literary Scene
Meet the Contemporaries.
By: MATTHEW LAWRENCE  |  October 08, 2014
1010_Local_list.jpg

Back on the grind

New releases from SexCoffee and the Sweet Release
Dig into 'Nothing Personal' and 'We're Coming.'
By: CHRIS CONTI  |  October 08, 2014

Off the Couch: Rocktoberfest @ the Scurvy

A week full of packed bills!
From Today Is the Day to Work/Death
By: CHRIS CONTI  |  October 08, 2014
1010_Art_list.jpg

Primary structures

Charlie Smith's "Making/Unmaking" at GRIN; "Audible Spaces" at Brown
What happens if one plays with plywood as if it were paper?
By: GREG COOK  |  October 08, 2014
1003_101_list.jpg

Public records 101

Knowledge is power! Inform thyself!
A primer on how to dig up court documents, state employee salaries, election dirt, and more.
By: PHILIP EIL  |  October 01, 2014
1003_TJI_ProJo_list.jpg

The 'middle class squeeze' comes to Fountain Street

As The ProJo Turns
Taking it to the street.
By: PHILIP EIL  |  October 01, 2014
1003_TJI_Brown_list.jpg

In memory, Brown plants a ball and chain on campus

Institutions
A somber interlude during Brown’s 250 celebration.
By: PHILIP EIL  |  October 01, 2014
1003_Art_list.jpg

Between realism and abstraction

Andrew Paul Woolbright's "ShrineBeast" at Yellow Peril
Can sentiment be “an act of political resistance”?
By: GREG COOK  |  October 01, 2014
1  |  2  |   next >

BLOGS
 More: Phlog  |  Music  |  Film  |  Books  |  Politics  |  Media  |  Election '08  |  Free Speech  |  All Blogs
Real Estate
Real Estate
Follow the Phoenix
  • newsletter
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • youtube
  • rss
Special Issues

bmp 2010
EmoWebGraphic
GothBattle_300x50
BritPop_300x40

DOTT_SUMMER12_coverRhodeIslandStyle083112_main



  |  Sign In  |  Register
 
thePhoenix.com:
Phoenix Media/Communications Group:
TODAY'S FEATURED ADVERTISERS
Copyright © 2017 The Phoenix Media/Communications Group