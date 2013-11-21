The Phoenix Network:
PROVIDENCE
Farewell, Providence Phoenix
The Ocean State loses its voice -
BY PHILIP EIL
Dear Providence Phoenix...
An avalanche of remembrances, tributes, tall tales, and trivia
Some made us chuckle, others made us choke up.
By:
PHOENIX STAFF
| October 15, 2014
Lifetime piling up
My back pages: Notes on 1809 weeks of newspaper-making
The last deadline.
By:
LOU PAPINEAU
| October 16, 2014
Spreading the news
A Thursday ride with "the Phoenix guy"
“It’s sort of like a bird feeder — once you put the paper out, [the people] come by.”
By:
PHILIP EIL
| October 16, 2014
Singing good covers of bad songs for a great cause
Amplifiers, Etc.
Power chords and empowerment.
By:
LIZ LEE
| October 15, 2014
Tractors, cow poop, nunchucks, and cider donuts
The Great Outdoors
The cow poop has everyone excited.
By:
MATTHEW LAWRENCE
| October 15, 2014
Tonal recall
Fond flashbacks from the club crawl
Adios to "Homegrown Product"
By:
CHRIS CONTI
| October 15, 2014
Making life more magical
On ideas and community
Just do it.
By:
GREG COOK
| October 15, 2014
The spark of inspiration
A conversation with Regina Carter
"There’s an artist in each of us."
By:
JOHNETTE RODRIGUEZ
| October 15, 2014
Which way will the dice roll?
Election Day brings a referendum on Newport Grand — and the City By the Sea's future
A dive into the controversy over bringing poker tables, roulette wheels, and flesh-and-blood blackjack dealers to Newport.
By:
PHILIP EIL
| October 08, 2014
Beer, balloons, and bucket-and-bicycle-chain 3D printers
Look what I made!
On Saturday, October 11 at the Rhode Island Mini Maker Faire in downtown Providence, Jeff Del Papa will show off his coin flipper.
By:
ZACH GREEN
| October 08, 2014
Achieve brew bliss!
Beervana raises the bar — again! Plus, the fest's complete beer list!
There’s no such thing as a bad beer fest.
By:
LOU PAPINEAU
| October 09, 2014
The Athenaeum aims for the under-50 crowd
The Literary Scene
Meet the Contemporaries.
By:
MATTHEW LAWRENCE
| October 08, 2014
Back on the grind
New releases from SexCoffee and the Sweet Release
Dig into 'Nothing Personal' and 'We're Coming.'
By:
CHRIS CONTI
| October 08, 2014
Off the Couch: Rocktoberfest @ the Scurvy
A week full of packed bills!
From Today Is the Day to Work/Death
By:
CHRIS CONTI
| October 08, 2014
Primary structures
Charlie Smith's "Making/Unmaking" at GRIN; "Audible Spaces" at Brown
What happens if one plays with plywood as if it were paper?
By:
GREG COOK
| October 08, 2014
Public records 101
Knowledge is power! Inform thyself!
A primer on how to dig up court documents, state employee salaries, election dirt, and more.
By:
PHILIP EIL
| October 01, 2014
The 'middle class squeeze' comes to Fountain Street
As The ProJo Turns
Taking it to the street.
By:
PHILIP EIL
| October 01, 2014
In memory, Brown plants a ball and chain on campus
Institutions
A somber interlude during Brown’s 250 celebration.
By:
PHILIP EIL
| October 01, 2014
Between realism and abstraction
Andrew Paul Woolbright's "ShrineBeast" at Yellow Peril
Can sentiment be “an act of political resistance”?
By:
GREG COOK
| October 01, 2014
BLOGS
PROVIDENCE PHOENIX TO CEASE PUBLICATION; FAREWELL ISSUE WILL BE THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16
Not For Nothing
| October 10, 2014 at 10:43 AM
A Q & A With RI's New "Most Powerful Politician"
April 04, 2014 at 3:08 PM
Providence Phoenix 2013 Year in Review Questionnaires - UNEDITED
December 30, 2013 at 8:37 PM
Free Social Media Smarts from RI Food Fights
December 06, 2013 at 11:28 AM
Providence Phoenix 35th Anniversary - TONIGHT at Lupo's
November 21, 2013 at 1:10 PM
More:
Phlog
|
Music
|
Film
|
Books
|
Politics
|
Media
|
Election '08
|
Free Speech
|
All Blogs
